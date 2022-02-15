National University of Samoa opens new disability ramp

Afioga Aiono Professor Ekeroma expressed his deep sense of gratitude for the New Zealand High Commission’s collaboration work with NUS on this much-needed initiative within the University.

The University said it endorses quality to be accessible to everyone, and after a brief consultation with University staff and students in 2021, there was an urgent request for an installation of a disability ramp for ease of access to lecture theatres D101 and D201, due to frequent use by students and staff.

Essentially, as one of the leading tertiary institutions in Samoa, the increasing number of people with disability enrolled each year was a realization to adopt change to ensure fair, inclusive and accessible education and opportunities for everyone, NUS said in a release.

Construction commenced on 15 November 2021 and was completed within 4 weeks.

The project costs about NZD$25k, equivalent to SAT$45K.

The ramp remains as one of the milestones for the University in support of equal rights for disabled people and will continue to uplift the University’s standards and achieve national development goals in terms of quality and inclusive education for all.

Photo supplied NUS Caption: The new disability ramp gives persons with disability ease of access to lecture theatres