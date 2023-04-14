National University of Samoa receives $10,000 worth scholarship

To celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Samoa – New Zealand Treaty of Friendship, the University of Otago and the University of Otago Alumni – Samoa Chapter – La o Samoa led by President –

Tootooleaava Dr. Fanaafi Aiono Le Tagaloa presented a cheque of SAT$10,000.00 to the NUS Vice

Chancellor – Associate Professor Tuifuisa’a Patila Malua Amosa last week for Fees Assistance

Scholarships.

The purpose of the financial assistance is to provide SAT$1,000 fees Assistance Scholarships to ten Undergraduate Students in 2023 on the basis that they meet the following minimum requirements.

The requirements include: Minimum B+ average in the Foundation Programme; registered in an Undergraduate Programme (Part Time/Full Time); priority to be given to Education (Primary), Science, Technology, Mathematics and Physics.

To’oto’oleaava claims that this is a component of the Otago Samoa Alumni Association's community outreach to assist our local students in realizing and achieving their academic potential and relieving the financial burden on their families in light of the effects of the post-COVID-19 from the previous years.

The NUS Vice-Chancellor acknowledged and thanked the kind support of the University of Otago

Samoa Alumni Association in funding the tertiary education of our students.

More importantly, these scholarships target students who genuinely need financial assistance in the critical areas of primary teacher education, mathematics and the physical sciences.

Overall, it is a privilege for our NUS students to embrace these scholarships to ensure that they are given

the full support they require from the university, both academically and financially.

Photo credit NUS Caption: From Left to Right: Lisi Faletutulu Asuao (Otago Uni Samoa Alumnus), Otago Uni Samoa Alumni President – To’oto’oleaava Dr. Fanaafi Aiono Le – Tagaloa & NUS VC – Associate Professor Tuifuisaa Patila Malua Amosa