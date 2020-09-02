National University of Samoa Vice Chancellor bestowed Aiono title

Dr Ekeroma was one of 15 members of his father’s side of the family who were bestowed with the Aiono title in 2009.

However, challenges followed in the Lands and Titles Court that have now finally been resolved.

“I was in New Zealand and was not aware of what it meant,” Dr Ekeroma said.

When he arrived back in the country back in January 2010, he was told that all 15 bestowals were unregistered, which included his cousin and head of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Ulu Bismarck Crawley.

More than a decade later, the battles before the LTC ended with the Court granting four Aiono titles to their side and four to the opposing side of the family.

Dr. Alec Ekeroma was bestowed the title in a ceremony last weekend.