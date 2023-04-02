New CEO of Samoa Ministry of Customs and Revenue appointed

Her appointment was approved by Samoa’s Cabinet during their meeting earlier this week.

A statement from the Office of the Press Secretariat said Fonoti has been appointed for a contractual term of three years.

Fonoti started working at the Customs and Revenue Ministry as a Compliance Audit Officer in 2003 and remains at the Ministry to date.

Her acquired skills and abilities, strong leadership qualities and professionalism attest to her promotions over the last 20 years. In 2016, Fonoti was appointed as the Ministry’s Deputy CEO.

Fonoti holds a Master in Public Finance from the National Graduate Institute of Policy Studies, Tokyo Japan as well as a Bachelor of Commerce from the National University of Samoa (NUS). She succeeds Matafeo Avalisa Viali – Fautuaalii.

The 41-year-old hails from Fogasavaii where she holds the title Fonoti and is married with six children.

Photo credit: Supplied. Caption: Fonoti Talaitupu Li’a – Taefu is the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Customs and Revenue (MCR).