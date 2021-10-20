New Environment Minister for Samoa takes oath

Toeolesulusulu was initially sworn in as a Minister at the swearing in of Samoa's FAST government on May 24th but he resigned a few days later after police charged him with driving under the influence.

He was discharged without conviction last week but was ordered to pay court costs of $2,000 tālā.

The new Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Leatisā Uitime Tala, will also take his oath of office at the same ceremony this morning.

TV1Samoa reports that this was a direct appointment by Cabinet without going through the normal process required for all public service appointments.

Leatisā has been acting Clerk since the sacking of Tiatia Graeme Tualaulelei.