 

New Environment Minister for Samoa takes oath

BY: Loop Pacific
10:10, October 20, 2021
The member of Parliament for A'ana Alofi No. 4, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, will be sworn in this morning as the Minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Samoa.

Toeolesulusulu was initially sworn in as a Minister at the swearing in of Samoa's FAST government on May 24th but he resigned a few days later after police charged him with driving under the influence.

He was discharged without conviction last week but was ordered to pay court costs of $2,000 tālā.

The new Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Leatisā Uitime Tala, will also take his oath of office at the same ceremony this morning.

TV1Samoa reports that this was a direct appointment by Cabinet without going through the normal process required for all public service appointments.

Leatisā has been acting Clerk since the sacking of Tiatia Graeme Tualaulelei.

     

RNZ Pacific
