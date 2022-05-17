New era for women's representation in Samoa

The swearing-in follows a court ruling issued by Chief Justice, Satiu Simativa Perese, Senior Justice Vui Clarence Nelson, and Justice Lesatele Rapi Vaai.

The new MPs - Ali'imalemanu Alofa Tuuau, Faagasealii Sapoa Feagai of the Human Rights Protection Party, and Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi member To'omata Norah Leota - increase the number of seats in the House to 54.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa congratulated the women and welcomed them saying it had not been an easy journey so far.

Fiame said, in the end, the purpose of the law was to allow more women representatives in Parliament.