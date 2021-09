A litre of petrol now costs $2.85, an increase of 8.21 sene.

Diesel has increased by 2.37 sene to retail at $2.68 a litre.

Keresone will now cost $2.31, an increase of 3,63 sene.

The new prices were announced by the Minister of Finance, Afioga Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo today.

Higher crude prices and product prices and a further weakening of the TALA vis the US dollar are said to have contributed to the increase.