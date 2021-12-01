New Hospital Ambulance Service Centre for Samoa’s main hospital

The Government of Japan provided funds for the centre which opened yesterday.Minister of Health, Valasi Luāpitofanua To’ogamaga Tafito Selesele said the Government of Japan has donated most extensively to developments in the health sector, since the establishment of diplomatic relations with Samoa.

Seven ambulance vehicles funded under the Government of Japan’s Grassroots Grant Project Assistance for Measles and Other Infectious Diseases were also presented to ministry.

“The vehicles which altogether cost SAT$1, 225, 000.00; will serve the main hospital herein Moto’otua, Malietoa Tanumafili II Hospital in Savai’i and selected district hospitals in both Upolu and Savai’I,” Valasi said.

“The vehicles which are critically needed will provide another linking mechanism between professionals here at the TTM Hospital in Apia, and the doctors as well as the multidisciplinary teams now stationed at the district hospitals.”

“As part of Government’s decentralizing process, resources such as these vehicles will further add value to the efforts of those working in rural health facilities – to save lives,” Valasi said.

The Health Minister was also grateful to the construction team that assisted in building the new centre.

“I am very happy to say that this building was constructed by our very own Ministry’s Maintenance Team, and financially supported by the Government of Samoa budget. It is a good example of learning to live within our own means, within our own background.’’

“I also trust that more state of the art developments will be forthcoming, with the finalization of the Facilities and Assets Management and Maintenance Policy & Strategy 2021/2022 to 2025/2026.”

The Ambulance Centre is a service that operates on a twenty four hours basis, and is one of the most crucial services in getting patients to the hospital on time, as well as being the first responders to an emergency or disaster.

