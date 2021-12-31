New laws announced for Samoa’s Tupua Tamase Meaole Hospital

The changes were made by the Ministry of Health, yesterday.

Members of the public are advised that there will be a merger of the outpatients and emergency services at the Hospital.

The merger will commence from the Christmas weekend and continue until Monday 10th January 2022.

All general outpatients will be seen within the ground floor of the Moto’otua TTM Hospital Emergency Building, where the current Paediatric Clinic is located.

MOH released a Notice stating that“The Ministry of Health strongly encourages the general public to seek medical attention for minor ailments and medical conditions between the hours of 8am to 8pm – including changing of dressings, renewal of prescriptions.”

“The Health Ministry said that emergency cases only are to be seen after this time from 8 pm to 8 am.”

“The general public is also reminded that as part of our ongoing national campaign against COVID-19, we will be enforcing strict entry only to those outpatient cases who have completed both doses of their vaccination (Pfizer or AstraZeneca).”