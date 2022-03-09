New locally-designed AgriTouch app to benefit Samoa’s farmers

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Fossie Schmidt said the AgriTouch app is designed and named by farmers.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Laauli said the app was built by Tooa Brown of Brown Consult, an innovative young Samoan woman who is currently working for the Ministry.

“Therefore, we can be proud to say that it is 100% made in Samoa.”

The app was launched in partnership with the UNDP, UNESCO and the Indian High Commission to New Zealand yesterday.

Laauli said the development of the app is a significant achievement in laying the foundation for MAF to promote knowledge-based sharing to support sustainable development of agriculture.

He also hailed the event as a local success story demonstrating the young Samoan tech talent driving the digital agricultural innovation in Samoa.

“This partnership and support from our donors have now allowed us to reach this monumental stage of having the first-ever App developed by our Ministry in collaboration with our farmers. We acknowledge that while we are now taking a step in the digital direction, we still have a long way to go to ensure that AgriTouch becomes sustainable in its use. This will be achieved if the users continue to provide the feedback needed so that our Ministry can continue to adapt it to suit the needs of the users - our farmers. “

The AgriTouch app aims to address knowledge gaps identified by farmers in consultations with MAF and Samoa Knowledge Society Initiative partners in July and October 2021. B

It provides up to date information focused on markets, crop management, and current projects co-ordinated by the Ministry, funding opportunities as well as a tool to track production and expenses for farmers.

AgriTouch is a free App available on Google Play and Apple Store.

Photo Government Press Caption: Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Fossie Schmidt