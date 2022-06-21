New parliamentarian takes oath of office in Samoa Parliament

Fo'isala Lilo Tuu Ioane contested the by-election as an independent earlier this month and won.

The district's seat became vacant following the death of Vaele Paiaaua Iona Sekuini.

Representatives from three villages in Gagaifomauga No.2 presented their elected member with gifts in the traditional form yesterday.

Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Schmidt thanked the constituency saying they welcome their Member of Parliament with open arms and encouraged him to have faith, be strong, and do right for Samoa as is the motto of the party.

Fo'isala said it was the constituency's wish to return the seat to his village, Lefagaoalii when asked about his fellow contestant candidate, Lomia Tauloa Moafanua who contested the seat under the FAST umbrella.

"I contested as an independent at the start of this but our village decided I had to join FAST," he said.

He acknowledged the support of his village and constituency for making this day possible for him and says he will be looking forward to his responsibilities.

According to Fo'isala, his wish is to continue what late Vaele had left, his responsibilities to his constituency.

The five candidates who contested the seat comprise of two Independents Falesaopule Vaealia Iosua and Foisala Lilo Tuu Ioane, two HRPP candidates, Sooalo Fineaso Poka Sooalo and Sooalo Umi Feo Mene and the FAST candidate Lomia Tauloa Moafanua Siaaga.

The Gagaifomauga No 2 constituency is made up the villages of Safune, Samauga, Faletagaloa, Lefagaoali’i, Matavai, Fatuvalu, Paia and Leagiagi.

Photo supplied Caption; Fo'isala Lilo Tuu Ioane