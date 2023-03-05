 

New President for Apia Samoa Temple

11:08, March 5, 2023
Uele Va’aulu and Lolini Aloi Va’aulu, Pesega 5th Ward, Pesega Samoa Stake have been called as president and matron of the Apia Samoa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They will succeed President Meliula M. Fata and Sister Ponaivao L. Fata.

President Va’aulu is a temple presidency counselor and patriarch and a former stake president, high councilor and bishop.

Church News reports a retired Church regional real estate manager, he was born in Saleimoa, Samoa, to Siu Va’aulu and Lefetaui Tafa.

Sister Va’aulu is an assistant to the matron and ward Young Women presidency counselor and a former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Relief Society presidency counselor.

She was born in Sauniatu, Samoa, to Ulimasao Aloi and Fa’aninimo Taula.

 

Photo supplied Church News  caption: Uele Va’aulu and Lolini Aloi Va’aulu, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

     

