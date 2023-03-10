New report reveals slow economic recovery for Samoa

The outlook is detailed in the World Bank’s inaugural Pacific Economic Update report launched in Suva, Fiji last month.

The report is a first in a new series, February 2023’s Pacific Economic Update describes a regional economy unevenly impacted by multiple shocks.

It also highlights a comprehensive assessment and forward-projection of 11 Pacific Island country economies including Samoa.

According to the report, Covid-19 and its related restrictions represented an immense challenge for the Pacific since 2020.

However, as border restrictions eased in 2022, Pacific Island economies have begun to bounce back — but hurdles to recovery remain.

The report stated Samoa’s tourism recovery was hampered as boarders remained closed for the whole of Financial Year 2022.

“The first community outbreak of Covid in March 2022 affected economic activity in the last quarter of FY2022,” reads the report.

“This led to an economic contraction of 6 per cent.”

The World Bank’s Lead Economist for the Pacific, David Gould said after being severely hit by Covid-19, and tepid signs of recovery in 2022, economies across the Pacific can expect growth in 2023.

“..but for many people it will not feel like a return to pre-Covid-19 times,” he revealed in a press statement.

Furthermore, the report stated that the worse than expected growth performance during 2022 will have a knock-on effect on delaying the closing of output gaps for most countries of the region.

“All PICs would have reached the 2019 output levels by 2025 except for Samoa and Palau.

“In Samoa, the rebound is expected to be much slower due to a sluggish tourism recovery and slow reopening compared to Fiji, while in Palau, three consecutive years of recession has reduced the capacity to quickly recover to 2019 GDP levels.

“Overall, PICs have seen substantial downward revisions to growth.”