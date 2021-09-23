New Samoa Airways Boeing aircraft undergoing safety checks

The Minister responsible for Samoa Airways, Leatinu'u Wayne Sooialo, assured Parliament yesterday that it was only a matter of time before the aircraft arrives in Apia.

Leatinu'u was responding to former Minister Lautafi Selafi Purcell's concern over the delay in bringing over the airline.

Lautafi was the minister responsible for negotiating with the Netherland Government the Boeing 737-800 lease to Samoa, and according to him, everything was ready and it was just a matter of bring the airline home after it went through the final checks in Brisbane, Australia.

"The delay is not the license but securing funds to buy spare parts for the airline, and when it's ready," said Leatinu'u.

The Minister for Civil Aviation, Olo Fiti Vaai told Parliament that he was responsible for the delay.

"Unless the airline satisfies all safety requirements for our country's safe use then we will certify bringing the aircraft over," the Minister said.

Olo's clarification surprised Lautafi who said everything was ready and all it took was to bring the airline home, but he did agree that safety is a priority.

He said that the lease arrangement is beneficial for Samoa and the country may miss the opportunities if the aircraft is delayed.

The aircraft was delayed when Covid-19 forced the borders to close in March 2020.

