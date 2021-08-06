New Samoa Government clarifies there will be no immediate opening of borders

The Government has responded to concerns about a Cabinet directive last Friday which tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to “facilitate discussions with the New Zealand Government on the possibility of commencing a travel bubble between Samoa and New Zealand.”

Cabinet also approved for negotiations with American Samoa on the possibility of resuming flights between Apia and Pago Pago according to the Government’s Savali newspaper.

At a press conference Wednesday, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa emphasized that the Cabinet decision is for negotiations to explore the possibilities and no firm decision has been made.

“Can I underscore that this is the beginning of the negotiations, not an immediate opening of our borders,” the Prime Minister reaffirmed.

She stressed that the opening of Samoa’s borders is a “complex issue.”

“You got to appreciate that this is quite a complex issue, because it’s not just about what we want but also about the conditions prevailing in these two countries, New Zealand and American Samoa.”

The Cabinet directive, added the Prime Minister was made based on recommendations from NEOC, the National Emergency Operation Center.

“Some of the amendments that were made to the conditions of SOE (State Of Emergency orders) were based on the recommendations from our NEOC committee, with regards to trading hours on Sunday,” she said.

The Prime Minister also announced that shops, supermarkets and petrol stations can now open on Sundays from 12noon to 10 at night.

The provisions for going to the beach on Sunday has been relaxed and people can now go to the beach from 12 in the afternoon.

“But this is of course also need to take into account with our public, what the rules and the conditions of the different villages where our beaches are at, but of course the target group for this particular loosening of the provisions of SOE are our tourism sector, our hotels and accommodation businesses,” clarified the Government leader.

The travel schedules between Upolu and Savaii on Sundays has been recommended to be returned to the normal hours that were there previously, and also for gatherings for fundraisings.

This has also been eased at the recommendation of the NEOC committee.

Borders have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in March last year.

Samoa has only authorised repatriation flights.