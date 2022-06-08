New Samoa High Commission office opens in Fiji

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa was among guests at the ceremony.

Chief Guest Fiji’s Prime Minister, Frank Bainimarama said, “Your new High Commission shows how serious Samoa is about building its friendship with Fiji and ramping up its regional engagement.”

“Fiji is the Pacific hub of trade, travel, telecommunications, and finance, and our capital is the one-stop-shop for all multilateral matters. In one trip to one city, our region’s leaders can make connections and coordinate engagement with each other and the world.”

Bainimarama said a more connected Pacific is a more secure Pacific.

“Samoans began this month by celebrating their 60th Anniversary of Independence. We’re grateful to help you celebrate this evening with another milestone for your diplomatic engagement.”

“I look forward to Samoa’s quick recovery as you prepare to open your borders and normalise international travel this August, as I look forward to continuing to work closely with you.”

Bainimarama also welcomed Mataʻafa to Fiji, saying he is looking forward to working closely with her to advance bilateral relations, and deliver the Blue Pacific agenda.

Mata’afa is on her first official visit as Samoa’s Prime Minister to Fiji.

Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and Samoa's Prime Minister Naomi Mata'afa officially opens the new Samoa High Commission office in Suva. Photo: Fijian Government