New testing requirement for travellers from Samoa to New Zealand

The Ministry of Health announced the change today, as community transmission of Covid-19 is climbing quickly in Samoa.

Samoa discovered its first case of community transmission on Thursday.

Travellers arriving on four specific flights over the coming weeks will be required to undergo two rapid antigen tests - the first within 36 hours of arriving, and the second on day five/six.

They will be issued with testing kits on arrival and the results must be reported either by an automated email survey or by calling 0800 432 010.

The four flights are:

19 March flight NZ993 to Auckland (already arrived)

22 March flight NZ993 to Auckland

29 March flight NZ993 to Auckland

10 April flight NZ993 to Auckland

The requirement does not apply to aircrew.

Samoa is currently under an alert level three lockdown, as cases rise.

Yesterday 95 cases were reported in Samoa, bringing the total number of active cases to 111.

All international travel to and from Samoa by plane or boat or ship is suspended except as provided in exceptional circumstances approved by the government.