New visa arrangement for Samoans travelling to Israel

"Our arrangement for visa travels with Israel has been officially approved by the Cabinet this past week," said Fiame.

Prime Minister Fiame explained that this arrangement was delayed by a few clarifications that were required by both countries and Israel, with regards to immigration laws and provisions.

"An Israeli travelling to Samoa may stay up to 90 days, we are permitted for up to 60 days of visa free in Israel."

In 2019, Samoa and Israel signed an agreement to allow Samoans to travel to Israel without a visa.

The agreement was reached following a meeting between Samoa's former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two leaders also agreed to continue co-operation in agriculture, IT, health and energy.

Photo credit: Adel Fruean Caption: Faleolo International Airport