New Zealand’s Foreign Minister concerned about Samoa’s ongoing political impasse

Nanaia Cybele Mahuta, a Member of Parliament for Hauraki-Waikato this week tweeted that in order for Samoa to maintain its reputation of good governance over the years, the Court’s decision must be respected.

She encouraged the nation of Samoa to cooperate in forming a government as soon as possible.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is concerned at the ongoing political impasse in Samoa preventing the convening of Parliament,” she tweeted.

“Samoa has a reputation for good governance, we encourage respect for the Court’s decisions and urge cooperation to ensure the immediate formation of Government.”

Mahuta is serving as the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Sixth Labour Government since 2020 - She is also the Minister of Local Government, and served as Minister for Māori Development from 2017 to 2020.

Negotiations between the political parties, the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) and the Faatuatua i Le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) have reached a stalemate.

Photo file RNZ Caption: New Zealand Minister for Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta