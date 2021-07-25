New Zealand PM Ardern congratulates Samoa’s first woman Prime Minister Fiame Mata’afa

Ardern spoke with Fiame yesterday morning.

“This is such a historic moment for Samoa’s democracy.”

“New Zealand has a special relationship with Samoa based on our history and our Treaty of Friendship, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work together on the challenges we’re both facing. Our warm congratulations again,” Ardern said.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal found that the swearing in ceremony by Fiame’s Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (F.A.S.T) Party which took place under a tent at Tiafau Malae on 24 May 2021, was lawful.

The court decision means FAST is the new government.

Photo file Samoa's first woman Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa