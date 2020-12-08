New Zealand-Samoan family mourns death of the woman who inspired a movement

Aitofi Telesia Pouvi Taimalelagi died last Thursday after a battle with lung cancer.

Her son Matt Brown started the anti-violence movement She Is Not Your Rehab because of his mother and the suffering he had witnessed in his home.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Matt’s son five-year-old Angelou tagged Hollywood star Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson in a video asking him to join them in spreading the anti-violence message of She Is Not Your Rehab with men around the world.

"My dear mother was my first protector, a survivor, a warrior and a queen," Brown said in a statement.

"She had a generous spirit and a good sense of humour. Her life was one of heartache and struggle, yet she gave birth to nine children and worked hard to give us the very best she could with what she had."

Just last week, the family described how she felt emotional when "The Rock" singled her out in a powerful message to the family he posted online.

In the original video that Angelou posted for "The Rock", the Christchurch boy explained how his dad started the anti-violence movement in honour of his grandmother, who had suffered domestic abuse.

"Men all around New Zealand, the Pacific, and even the whole wide world because his mum, my nana, had a sad life when they were growing up with lots of fights at home.

"It was sad for my dad to watch her get hurt a lot. And she had to go away lots to many refuges," the boy said.

"My dad says it's his mission to help other men to heal so their wives don't have sad lives like Nana did."

In the video, Angelou revealed his nana was unwell with lung cancer. He said his father Matt Brown will use the She Is Not Your Rehab movement to help tell her story and promises her message will never be forgotten.

Brown told the Herald last month he decided to reach out to Johnson in the hope his mana in the Pacific community would make men stand up and listen.

"Our goal with all our mahi and messaging is to change the narrative around domestic violence.

"We ask ourselves how we can engage people to have hard conversations in palatable ways. For White Ribbon Day this year my own mother's story was close to my heart and I know hers is similar to many other Polynesian women, I feel it's time for Pacific men in our communities to stand up and say no more."

Brown and his movement's ultimate goal is for "Aotearoa to become violence-free".

"I promised her before she left this world that I would tell her story to the world," Brown said today as he prepares for her funeral and the family comes to terms with a life without her in it.

"Her story will be a source of redemption for many and a way to reclaim the narrative of domestic violence that is still a hidden pandemic and a source of shame here in Aotearoa and around the world."

A survivor of many of life's toughest battles, Aitofi Taimalelagi died after a battle with lung cancer. She leaves behind children, grandchildren and a legacy that will last for generations to come.