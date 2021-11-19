Newly-upgraded facilities for Samoa’s Salani Primary School

The project was made possible through funding courtesy of the Embassy of Japan’s grant assistance for Grass Roots Human Security Project.

According to a statement by the Embassy, the School Committee received a grant of up to USD$149,494 (approximately SAT$374,109) last December to enable the start of refurbishment works to an existing school building as well as the construction of a new toilet block.

Japan's Ambassador to Samoa, Genichi Terasawa said, "I believe it is quality education. Quality education is provided by quality teachers. The Ministry of Education Sports and Culture is always making great efforts to enhance the knowledge and skills of teachers through training programmes,"

"The Government of Japan recognises the importance of grass-roots development projects that can directly benefit local populations, therefore its G.G.P aims to help improve basic human needs through projects that are practical at the grass-roots level such as construction and expansion of school buildings, restoration of village water systems etc.”

The handover ceremony of the new school facilities was attended by Ambassador Terasawa and the Minister of Education Sports and Culture, Seuula Ioane as well as Ministry representatives, parents, the school committee members, the principal and staff and students.