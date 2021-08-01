Nine people arrested with drugs and illegal firearms in their possession

This was after the Samoa Police Force conducted raids at Vaitele-fou and Lolovaea.

The police have seized naroctics (methamphetamine and marijuana), illegal firearms as well as various expensive electronics, jewelries and cash totalling to $23,300 tala and AUD$20.

Samoa Police said the electronics and jewelries are believe to be used to trade for narcotics.

“One of the individuals arrested is a deportee and others are known to police as persons of interest. This matter was reported to SPPCS initially as a domestic violence case with victims coming forward with information pertaining to firearms and narcotics.”

Police Investigations continues.