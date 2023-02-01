'No flights until Feb 25': Stranded Kiwis in Samoa face weeks-long waits to get home

One Auckland man, who did not want his name published for work reasons, said Air New Zealand had rebooked him on a flight from Apia to Auckland on February 25, nearly a month after his cancelled flight on January 28.

He and his fiancee had been set to fly out at 1.50pm on Saturday, but received an email from Air New Zealand that evening, hours after the flight had been cancelled, saying there wouldn’t be any changes to it.

“Slightly confused, we called up Air New Zealand and said to them, ‘what’s happened here?’ The lady on the phone burst out laughing and said ‘isn’t this all funny?’

“I said, ‘it’s not very funny for us. We’ve got our house in a foot of water in Auckland and the car is written off and we’re unable to get home’.”

Put through to a manager, he said he was told to “show up at the airport and hope for the best”. But the manager of the resort he was staying at advised against doing that, as he said there was a “mob of very angry people” outside the Air New Zealand offices.

The customer then called Air New Zealand back and was told not to go to the airport.

“They said, ‘we’ll put you on another flight. We’ll call you back in 25 minutes’. But there’s been no call and we’re now going on 24 hours... frankly, Air New Zealand’s performance has been unbelievably incompetent.”

On Tuesday morning, the customer said he woke to an email from Air New Zealand saying he and his fiancee had been rebooked on a flight to Auckland on February 25.

With jobs to get back to, he had tried calling Air New Zealand again, but had been unable to get through.

“Talking to people in the (resort) lobby, it’s the same story. One family has run out of medication and can’t get back.”

Another passenger stuck in Samoa, Erinna Law, said she and her friend had been rebooked on a flight from Apia to Fiji on Friday, and then from Fiji to Auckland next Thursday. They were also on standby for a flight from Fiji to Auckland on Saturday.

“But that’s the best they could get us.”

The pair had been sitting on the plane waiting to take off on Friday night when it was announced the flight was cancelled due to conditions at Auckland Airport.

Law said as it was the last flight out of the airport, most staff had gone home, and there were no taxis to take people back into Apia, about an hour’s drive away.