No moves in place to promote medicinal use of marijuana in Samoa

La'aulialemalietoa told the Samoa Observer there is a huge amount of work to look into it and get their heads around it.

He said other countries are saying marijuana has good medicinal use, but the way it is used in Samoa is not good.

He said Samoa categorises it as a narcotic despite other countries classing it as a medical drug.

He added he understands Samoa might be able to do it any other time in the future, but carefully.

A non-binding referendum in the Cook Islands to legalise cannabis for medicinal purposes was passed in 2022, but the necessary legislation is yet to be enacted.

In Fiji, the government is planning to explore the cultivation of medicinal marijuana.