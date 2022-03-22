No panic in Samoa despite lockdown and surge in cases

American missionary Naila Tyner became the first person in Samoa to be infected with the virus outside a quarantine facility, and took to Facebook to share her experience.

"Up until that point, there was no Covid in this on this island as far as we knew, and so I was not expecting what happened," she said.

Apia-based journalist Maina Vai said though the unexpected community case was "a shock to the country", residents are optimistic that the outbreak will come under control.

"I think the two years of waiting and looking at the overseas countries coping with Covid is a very positive thing," Vai said.

"There is no panic at all. People are slowly getting into a testing themselves to the to the situation that we are right now."

Samoa has moved to high-alert levels and put in place a lockdown, but Vai said shops are still allowed to remain open from 8am to 2pm each day.

Contact tracing is currently underway with more than 400 close contacts under investigation.

Around 87 per cent of Samoa's eligible population are vaccinated against Covid-19, and Vai said this is a good sign for the future of the outbreak.

"Only a small number of people are experiencing symptoms like fever, flu, and cough and sore throats and are still isolating the hospital," she said.

"I think it will be more cases will be like it the number will increase. That's for sure."

Photo Ministry of Health Caption: Covid testing underway