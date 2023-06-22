Not all "sunshine and daisies" for Manu Samoa player

Slade has been selected for the Manu Samoa Pre-World Cup squad, however, the journey to get to the blue jersey hasn't always been, "sunshine and daisies".

"Being in a sport that is predominantly a male 'macho' sport, we are taught to get on with it".

The Sapunaoa and Vailoa (Savai'i) athlete says growing up he was, "quite self-conscious, a little bit anxious and prone to a little bit of sadness as well".

Despite this affecting his performance as a rugby player, he also used the sport as a vehicle to aid his mental well-being.

In 2017, he got his first taste of the international stage, representing New Zealand in the Under-20s World Rugby Cup in Georgia.

Leading up to the trials, "I wasn't very confident", as he was dealing with some personal issues that "halted my progress towards the World Cup".

"I got through it with the help of my partner and seeking external help as well".

The New Zealand team won the Under-20 final 64-17 over England, which had "set the foundation for the rest of my career".

Slade says he got a 'Mount Everest' tattoo to pay homage to the theme of the World Cup campaign.

"The whole campaign was about climbing the mountain and conquering it'.

"After we won, I felt like I had conquered not just the mountain of winning the tournament but also the journey to get there".

Having a collection of tattoos already, Slade says the most meaningful one is the hammerhead shark on his forearm. Symbolising the Maori proverb, 'Kaua e mate wheke mate ururoa', translating to, 'don't die like an octopus, die like a hammerhead shark'.

"I felt like it related to my journey this far...that's how I want to attack life really.

"Prioritising myself was important...it's quite easy to put yourself on the back burner".

In 2020, he went over to America to play for the Colorado Raptors.

Despite the experience being a culture shock he, "wished it lasted longer". As he was forced to come back home after 2 months due to Covid-19.

"The players were so confident in their ability, it was refreshing to see how they carried themselves".

Returning back to Aotearoa, he was selected for the Manu Samoa team in 2021.

"That was one of highlights of my life...I will always treasure that jersey forever".

The Pukekohe club rugby player says that coming from a non-traditional Samoan upbringing, he was uncertain how the team would receive him.

However, he gladly embraced his culture and learnt more about his heritage despite being "whispers" of him being a "plastic samoan".

Slade tells RNZ that he is currently learning to speak Samoan fluently, and to not "be ashamed of what you don't know...some people are a little further in their journey, but its not a contest".

The Counties Manukau representative then debuted for Moana Pasifika. Including, being selected for the Manu Samoa team again in 2022 for the Pacific Nations Cup in Fiji.

This year he will playing for the Manu Samoa team for the third time in his career.

Slade says he, "proud for putting in the work and being noticed by the selectors and the coaches".

As he was carrying an injury throughout the half of the super rugby season.

He says the Rugby World Cup has been a long-term goal and is excited knowing that he is a step closer to achieving that.

"This whole year I have written in my work book, at the top of every page 'World Cup' as my main motivator".