NUS Environmental Students engage youth in Carbon audit

The group started their audit in February this year on the university compound at Le Papaigalagala.

Lanulauava Student Association President, Grace Ah Young said it was important to carry out the audit and also involve youth.

“We are using an energy audit made easy for Pacific students created by the Secretariat of the Pacific Community, given to us by our main partner, Samoa Conservation Society.”

They visited Mataevave College, Tuasivi College, Itu o Tane College and Alofi o Taoa College – where they were able to follow up on the work being done by young environmentalists in Savaii.

“We use electricity bills, we also count electrical appliances and compile results that we are then able to analyse and compare,” said Ah Young.

“It is also a self-reflecting tool that allows us to ask ourselves, is our behaviour affecting the environment.”

The Lanulauava Students representatives will make their last stop at the College of Savaii i Sisifo, before heading back to Upolu.

Lanulauava Student Association is a not-for-profit group of young conservationists with a passion to do their part in raising environmental awareness.