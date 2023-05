In a statement from her office, Carmel Sepuloni said New Zealand shares a longstanding and deep relationship with Samoa, not only as aiga and whānau of the Pacific region, but as two countries woven together by the Treaty of Friendship, signed 61 years ago.

While in Samoa, Sepuloni will call on Samoa's Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, who is hosting the celebrations, and meet with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and members of her Cabinet.