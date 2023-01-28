 

NZ employer hopes Samoa resumes participation in RSE programme

BY: Loop Pacific
11:12, January 28, 2023
31 reads

A New Zealand employer hopes the Samoan government will resume participating in the seasonal worker programme.

Samoa has put a temporary suspension on its people working in seasonal jobs in Australia and New Zealand until a review is presented to Cabinet.

Yummy Fruit general manager Paul Paynter said all of its people employed under the recognised seasonal employer scheme or RSE come from Samoa.

"We've been desperate now for labour for three years, since Covid, the absence of backpackers and basically full employment in New Zealand has meant really traumatic working conditions for a lot of our people and we were looking forward to having a smoother run this year."

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Samoa
New Zealand
Seasonal Worker Programme
  • 31 reads