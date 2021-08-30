NZ to fund Samoa Conservation Society

The funding has been provided by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa announced the assistance at the opening of the Art Whistler Memorial Garden Thursday.

“We thank our N.Z. government partners for your ongoing support for conservation in Samoa.”

Sixty metal Manumea birds are being specially made by the Metalbird Company in New Zealand, who have partnered with Samoa to support the recovery of their national bird

The metal birds are a partnership between the SCS and the Metalbird Company in New Zealand that manufactures metal birds for gardens around the world.