NZ High Commission offers financial support to Samoa Cancer Society

Its Chief Executive Officer Su'a John Ryan said the assistance is for a project to supply colostomy bags and accessories to patients in Samoa.

A colostomy bag collects human waste from the digestive tract through an opening in the abdominal wall.

He said the ages of those receiving assistance range from newborns to patients that are in their 70s and the funding will enable it to continue to provide this service free of charge.

Su'a said the bags are expensive so having the New Zealand High Commission support the Samoa Cancer Society is appreciated.