NZ Navy happy to carry out training with Samoa Police

The assistance was confirmed in a meeting hosted by the local police force for the team from NZ Navy, yesterday.

Samoa Police said, “The deliberation included New Zealand Navy's support for SPPCS in terms of training such as; sea riding, patrolling the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), boarding, and capacity building for our officers.”

Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo, joined by DC Lafaitele Herbert Aati, Maritime Surveillance Advisor from the Australian Defence Force Lieutenant Commander Jared Willans, and the team from the Maritime Wing of Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services hosted the meeting.

“It was a re-engagement meeting between Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services and our neighbouring partners,” Police said.