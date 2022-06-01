NZ politician pays tribute to his ancestors as Samoa celebrates 60th Independence

Dr Leavasa remembered his great grandfather, Tupua Tamasese Lealofi-o-ā'ana III, who was was a paramount chief of Samoa and holder of the Tupua Tamasese dynastic title. The late Tupua went on to become the leader of the country's pro-independence Mau movement from early 1928 until his assassination by New Zealand police in 1929.

Dr Leavasa posted on his official Instagram account and said, “This week also marks the 60th celebrations of Samoas Independence. We remember the struggles, the Mau movement, the sacrifices and perseverance of Samoa to gain Independence. My great grandfather Tupua Tamasese Mealofii III among others died for the cause and my great granduncle Tupua Tamasese Mea’ole had the privilege of lifting our flag on the very Independence Day.”

Born on 4 May, 1901, Lealofi III became one of the first leaders of the 20th century to employ nonviolent resistance against colonial rule which laid the foundations for Samoa's successful campaign for independence, which it attained in 1962.

He was fatally shot by New Zealand police during a peaceful Mau procession in Apia on 28 December 1929, in what became known as Black Saturday.

Dr Leavasa has been a Member of Parliament in the House of Representatives for the Labour Party in New Zealand since 2020.