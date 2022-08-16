Olivia Siaosi wins Miss Samoa Victoria 2022 title

Siaosi was one of the six contestants who vied for the opportunity to represent Victoria, Australia at the national Miss Samoa pageant.

The national pageant will be held in Apia in September to coincide with the 60th Independence celebrations.

Siaosi said the competition enabled her to showcase her identity.

“This is a chance to embrace my culture and our people. This is for me and my Samoa.”

The pageant was held on Saturday, 13 August, with the strong support of the Samoan community in Victoria.

MAIN CATEGORIES

Best Talent: Olivia Grace Unasa Siaosi

Best Interview: Dorothy Tupuivao Ili Maepu

Siva Samoa: Loia Lagi Tupa’i Tauaanae Tuafafo

Introduction: Olivia Grace Unasa Siaosi.

SPECIAL CATEGORIES

Miss Personality: Olivia Grace Unasa Siaosi

Miss Tourism: Dorothy Tupuivao Ili Maepu

Miss Photogenic: Olivia Grace Unasa Siaosi

Miss Internet: Olivia Grace Unasa Siaosi.