One death, 618 new Covid cases in Samoa

The deceased is a 91-year-old elderly woman with comorbidities and was unvaccinated.

The ministry reported 618 new positive cases between 28 April and 2 May, 2022.

Of this 618 cases, 615 are community cases and 3 new cases detected at the border.

The total number of confirmed cumulative positive cases both in the community and at the border is 10,210.

There are currently 14 patients in managed isolation and none at the ICU at Moto’otua Hospital.

Most of those who were in isolation and in the ICU at Moto’otua have been discharged.

Photo file