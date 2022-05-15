Opposition MP removed from Parliament session following heated exchange

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa moved a motion for the Sergeant at Arms to remove the MP for his disrespectful actions in Parliament during the session.

MP Sulamanaia joined a heated verbal exchange between the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Schmidt, Opposition MP, Lealailepule RImoni Aiafi and Opposition Leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, where Tuilaepa shouted at the Speaker for being bias.

The disagreement began after the Speaker gave his ruling and found that the complaint against Tuilaepa and MP Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi be referred to the Privileges Committee for their investigation and to report back in its next sitting on 17 May.

The Speaker also read out the complaint filed by the Deputy Prime Minister against Tuilaepa and Lealailepule on a matter of parliamentary privilege.

Lealailepule claimed Laauli publicly discussed matters that pertains to Parliament while Tuilaepa questioned why their responses submitted to the Speaker were not read out.

The Speaker explained that a chance will be given to them to voice their views on the Committee’s investigation when the report is discussed in Parliament.

However, Tuilaepa didn’t agree and shouted at the Speaker for being bias.

While the exchange continued between the three members, MP Sulamanaia yelled when the mic was turned off for all three involved in the verbal exchange to have a fight.

“Come, let’s fight here,” he shouted.

He later apologized to the Speaker for his behavior after the motion was supported and he was removed from the session before it concluded.

Photo supplied