Orthopedic surgical care boosted by collaboration between NUS and PIOA

PIOA was established in Honiara, Solomon Islands and is now established all over the Pacific Island countries.

The association has trainees from nine Pacific Island countries which include Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Timor Leste and Vanuatu.

In 2018, the NUS signed an MOU with PIOA to deliver the Master of Surgery

(Orthopedics) in partnership with our NUS School of Medicine.

To date, there have been seven graduates of the programme two from Samoa, three from Solomon Islands and two from Fiji.

Another 24 students are currently enrolled in various stages of the programme.

According to Dr. Shaun Mauiliu – President of PIOA, the programme runs live in blocks for three weeks twice a year and runs weekly sessions via Zoom.

"Supervisory visits to trainees are also carried out by visiting teams," he said.

"The main benefit of this training over the last 10 years is that we have revolutionized how training is done in the Pacific by training doctors in their own country, so we don’t lose our workforce.

"This helps each of our trainees to identify the needs in their country, and advocate for how they can improve the delivery of orthopedic services.

"A key part of the programme is continued support we offer our trainees in mentorship and help them with implants and equipment to deliver proper orthopedic care in the Pacific.”

At the completion of all modules, trainees sit an exit exam modelled on the FRACS exit exam with examiners from Australia and New Zealand alongside our graduates who are being trained as examiners.

In our latest graduation in March, we celebrate the graduation of two of our students Dr. Areta Samuelu from Samoa and Pita Sovanivalu from Fiji.

Dr. Shaun Mauiliu - President PIOA and Dr.Des Soares, Secretary, lecturer and founder of PIOA were in attendance.

Photo credit: NUS