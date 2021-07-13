Over 200 die annually in Samoa from smoking tobacco

The United Nations Development Programme published, Investment Case for Tobacco Control in Samoa Report has shown 25.6 percent of adults aged 15-64 use tobacco products.

According to the report this consumption is leading to an estimated 226 deaths annually.

The report was jointly prepared by Samoa’s Ministry of Health, RTI International, UNDP, World Health Organisation and the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control Secretariat.

According to the report, Samoa has enacted a ban on smoking in some public places including healthcare facilities, educational facilities, universities, government buildings, workplaces and public transit.

However, smoking is not comprehensively banned in clubs or bars in Samoa, says the report.

“Additionally, experts rate compliance with existing bans as ‘low’ and there are no funds dedicated for enforcement.”

Samoa ratified the W.H.O. F.C.T.C. in November 2005: Tobacco Control Act 2008, Tobacco Control Regulations 2013 and Tobacco Control Amendment Act 2019 which addresses obligations under the Convention comprehensively.

In June 2018, Samoa acceded to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products.

“The Samoa Tobacco Control Act of 2008, Tobacco Control Regulations of 2013 and the Tobacco Control Amendment Act of 2019 set limits on smoking in workplaces and public spaces, regulated tobacco advertising, and mandated graphic warning labels.”

“To further protect the health of its population, and to honor its obligations as a party to the WHO FCTC, Samoa should strengthen existing policies and implement additional measures to reduce demand for tobacco.”

“In Samoa, 36.5 per cent of men and 13.7 per cent of women aged 18 to 64 smoke tobacco.”

Smoking increases the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases.