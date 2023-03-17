Over 200 graduate with APTC certificates

The graduation ceremony was held at the National University of Samoa Gymnasium.

The Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, Seuula Ioane congratulated the graduates and commended them for their hard work to earn Australian standard qualifications in various vocational areas.

Seuula said 217 Samoan women and men have been awarded qualifications in 15 different vocational programmes such as Construction, Plumbing, Skills for Work and Vocational Pathways, Commercial Cookery.

Other vocational programmes included: Hospitality, Air-conditioning and Refrigeration, Electro-technology Technician, Engineering – Fabrication Trade, Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology, Applied Fashion Design and Technology, Education Support, Community Services, Tourism, International Skills Training, and Leadership & Management.

Seuula said he is confident that the APTC has appropriately equipped the graduates to put their new qualifications and skills into practice as part of Samoa’s growing workforce.

“Some of you received your training virtually and away from home at other APTC campuses around the region. Your determination and efforts to get a qualification while navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic is indeed admirable.

Seuula said a key highlight of the graduation is that around 100 women have successfully completed their technical and vocational programmes.

Seven of these women are graduating in construction and plumbing.

Programmes like APTC have provided over 2,200 Samoans, of whom more than 49 per cent are women; have gained skills for various vocational careers.

Photo credit: Supplied. Photo Caption: Over 200 people graduate from APTC with Australian standard qualifications