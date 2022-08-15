Over 200 graduate from USP Samoa

Vice Chancellor President USP, Professor Pal Ahluwalia confirmed that a total of 270 students graduated from the university.

"Of those graduated, 73 per cent of those are women with 42 students received two or three awards counted once under their highest award.”

"Of the 270 students, 51 per cent are from our Pacific TAFE programmes and 30% are awarded from our undergraduate programmes.”

A total of 50 postgraduate certificates were also awarded by the USP according to the Vice Chancellor, of which 30 Master Degrees.

Professor Ahluwalia said "The USP has achieved global rankings in the highly prestigious Times Higher Education Global Ranking System saw us amongst the top 10 per cent of universities in the world.”

“We are also delighted to be ranked highly in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, a recognition of our efforts toward achieving the global sustainable development goals.”