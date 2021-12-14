Over 200 residents receive free medical screening in Savaii

Some of the services provided included the measurement of blood glucose levels, blood pressure monitoring, consultation and diagnosis and treatment for common diseases.

Additional services such as audiology testing, ear, nose and throat consultation and basic eye examinations were also available.

Minister of Health, Valasi Tafito Selesele said, "In addition to wide assistance through multiple government Ministries and sectoral approaches, China has also shown its immense generosity through specific medical assistance.”

Ambassador of China to Samoa, Chao Xiaoliang said, "Health is the most important treasure of life and everybody must take care of their health for which regular check-ups are essential."

The medical screening programme was held last week.