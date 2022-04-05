Over 2500 community cases, 1 death in Samoa

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased was admitted to the hospital with severe Covid-19.

She was unvaccinated with no underlying health conditions.

There are now 2566 community cases.

The Ministry said 123 new cases were confirmed in the 24-hour period to 2pm yesterday.

There are 2496 cases in Upolu and 70 in Savaii.

The 25-29 age group has the highest number of cases at 320.

There are 149 cases in children under 4 years.

Of the total number of cases, 1,524 are active cases with 1,039 recovering from the virus.

To date, 24,241 RATs have been administered by the Ministry of Health.

There are 14 cases currently in managed isolation at the Moto’otua National Hospital.

