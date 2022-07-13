Over 60 new Covid-19 cases in Samoa

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the new cases were recorded within the period commencing from 5th to 9th of July.

“These cases take the total number of COVID-19 positive cases (community and border) to 15,115. Currently, there is one patient being isolated at the Moto’otua National Hospital.”

“While the country continues to remain at Alert Level 1, it is important that we continue to adhere to public health advice by wearing a mask and maintaining good personal hygiene, to help contain the spread of the virus, and to prevent new infections.”

“In strengthening our defense against the virus, members of the public are kindly requested to visit the nearest hospital to do their first and second dose, or a booster shot if one has not done so.”

The Ministry said vaccination continues to be the nation’s best defense against the severe effects of the virus.