Over 800 farmers receive tools from Samoa Ministry of Agriculture

The tools include bush knives, drainage spades, planting stick, pruning saws, sharpening tool, secateurs, pig fencing and chainsaws.

Savali newspaper reports the tools were distributed based on the number of individual farmers registered under the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience – Enhancing the Climate Resilience Coastal Resources and Communities Project (PPCR ECR), funded by the World Bank.

The pilot programme include 680 beneficiaries of the Serendi Coco Samoa organization and 147 beneficiaries for the Women in Business Development Inc (WIBDI)

The handover ceremony was held at the Ministry of Agriculture Crop Division at Nuu where Caretaker Minister, Lopaoo Natanielu Mua acknowledged the collaboration between the Government and the two local organizations who have been working collaboratively with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Serendi Coco and Women in Business Development Inc.

Lopao’o said the project aims to support coastal communities in Samoa to become more resilient to climate variability and change.

“The project aimed to develop and implement immediate and urgent activities to assist targeted communities of Samoa adapt to climate variability and climate change projects, people’s lives and livelihoods, protect the environment and increase awareness of climate change impacts and adaptation activities in communities, civil society, private sector and the government.”

“The working partnership of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries with Serendi Coco and WIBDI using the Dynamic Argo-Forestry approach is of essence that enables local farmers to be climate resilient in terms of livelihoods, food security as well as good nutrition in the face of increasing variability and changes in the climate.”

Lopao’o extended his gratitude to all arms who contributed and made the hand over possible.

“I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Government to thank all the villages and district representatives for your contributions.

“A special thank you to the World Bank team for your ongoing support throughout the years, and also to the project management services team- KVA Consult Ltd and all our technical advisors who have worked to support the PPCR ECR Project.”

Photo Samoa Govt Caption: Caretaker Minister for Agriculture Lopaoo Natanielu Mua