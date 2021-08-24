Over 87,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine in Samoa

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, a total of 87,436 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Of the total, 46,238 b are male and 41,198 are female.

The MOH also confirms that 37,524 people have been fully vaccinated which represents 30.8 per cent of the eligible population.

19,578 are male and 16,925 are female.

The Ministry hopes to vaccinate 99 per cent of the country's eligible population by the end of this month.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated, can get inoculated at some of the fixed sites for vaccinations.

They include the Ministry of Health Credential Building, EPI Main Office, Matagialalua Health Clinic, and the Samoa Tourism Authority Fale on Beach Road.