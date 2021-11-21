Over 89,000 people fully vaccinated in Samoa

The fully vaccinated rate of the eligible population now stands at 73.7 per cent or 89,818 people.

According to the Ministry of Health, 95.1 per cent of the population has received their first dose.

A total of 22023 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and three people have taken both jabs.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered to children between the ages of 12 and 17, pregnant and lactating mothers.

The figures were released following the one-day Mass Vaccination Campaign on Friday.

The ministry will administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to students from tomorrow.

Students are being urged to carry their vaccination card.

Photo Ministry of Health Caption: A member of the public receives her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during the Mass Vaccination Campaign on Friday