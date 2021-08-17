Overseas treatment scheme for Samoans continues, CT Scan down

Cabinet approved the removal of the restriction at its last meeting Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa announced at a press conference recently.

“There was a time through the proclamations for Covid and the bans on travel that we had stopped these schemes of taking out patients to New Zealand,” she added.

The medical scheme is funded by the Government of Samoa with assistance from the New Zealand government.

Meanwhile the Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan is currently not functioning and Cabinet was briefed that the Ministry of Health is looking for new parts to repair the machine.

“I just want to make mention of this in light of people being sent to New Zealand for treatment, when we have the facility to help doctors here make diagnosis like CT Scan, it may determine that they can be treated here,” Fiame said.

“But the current situation is such is that we will have to send patients to have those scans done in New Zealand even before considering what treatments they may need.

“So it’s very important that we make this point to the Ministry of Health as I know we have done in the past as well, that the Ministry really does need to ensure the ready supply and the maintenance of machinery and equipment to help our medical personnel undertake their work.”

A CT) scan is a medical machine which combines a series of X-ray images taken from different angles around the body and uses computer processing to create cross-sectional images (slices) of the bones, blood vessels and soft tissues inside your body - CT scan images provide more-detailed information than plain X-rays do.

Photo by Talaia Mika Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa