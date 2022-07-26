PACER Plus supports Samoan farmers increase exports with harvesting bins

The harvesting bins will assist farmers by minimizing post-harvest damage and loss of produce harvested for export.

Loss and damage of harvested commodities at the farm and during transportation to cleaning and processing facilities is one of the major challenges and prevailing issues for local produce prepared for export.

This is mainly due to lack of appropriate containers or bins used to transport produce from farm to processing and cleaning facilities.

“We’re here to support Samoa and other PACER Plus parties in minimizing post-harvest damage and loss. This will result in increasing exportable volume of local produce which would support our families and communities as well as stimulate business activity in Samoa,” said Roy Lagolago, Head of the PPIU.

The support is part the PPIU’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary-related technical assistance and capacity building activities to PACER Plus Parties.

Samoa’s Associate Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Maiava Fuimaono Tito Asafo expressed his gratitude to PPIU.

“Agriculture is a crucial industry in Samoa. We are, therefore, grateful for the commitment from partners such as the PACER Plus Implementation Unit towards the development of the agriculture sector and the support of our farmers,” said Mr. Asafo.

PACER Plus is a regional development-centered trade and investment agreement aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. The Agreement is designed to support Pacific Island countries to stimulate economic growth by becoming more active partners in, and benefit from, regional and global trade.

Nine countries are currently parties to the Agreement: Australia, Cook Islands, Kiribati, New Zealand, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Tuvalu.

Photo supplied