Pacific academic denied promotion due to university structures - University Professor

Tagaloatele Peggy Fairbairn-Dunlop says it's not easy for Pasifika to get promoted because of "university structures"

She said this became evident when she sat on a university's appointment committee for 6 months.

"There was one Pacific staff who from everything they had done should’ve been promoted to professor and was not promoted. When I asked why, it was because they did not fit the boundaries of one requirement."

Fairbairn-Dunlop was disappointed with the university's call.

She says: "Instead of looking at the whole of that person’s contribution to education, to research because of that little clause of length of time the university would not make that appointment.

"The boundaries are set and you have to play within those rules. You have people administering those rules who do not have a flexibility or open mind to all the other things that, that Pacific staff was doing which support educational growth and development of New Zealand."

Fairbairn-Dunlop has an academic career with more than 40 years experience, moving in 2009 to the Auckland University of Technology becoming a Professor of Pacific Studies​.

"I was lucky I had sufficient qualifications, background, and experiences to even get in the room and I was old enough to be particularly fearless."

But being part of the one per cent of Pasifika professors in the country she says is a "lonely" place. ​

"As a Pacific female you feel a lack of voice generally but you also feel a lack of voice academically as if your voice is not as good as other voices. There is a questioning of your academic skills or knowledge as well as you as a person."

Fairbairn-Dunlop's experiences give voice to the Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner's concerns that Pacific knowledge is not being valued at a university level.

Saunoamaali'i Dr Karanina Sumeo says: ​"Our own research about the impact of things on the lives of our people is really important and when we see people accessing that knowledge and not putting a lot of value on it, it concerns me."

With a third of academic staff made up of Pasifika and Maori, Sumeo believes more opportunities need to be created for them to reach those higher level postings.

"We do need to put pressure on universities and the tertiary education commission to make sure that diversity moves upwards in the ranks, we need our people to be given those opportunities."

But Fairbairn-Dunlop says it's not easy.

"You’re going into an environment and system, which has already been set for so many years, and the people there have a total belief in the system, so when you come in you’re actually challenging those systems.

"Universities have become fairly structured organisations which for a Pacific and Maori person is quite hard to break into."